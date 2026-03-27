The Ms. Pat Show: Season Six Renewal, Comedy Series Moving to Paramount+

The Ms. Pat Show has been renewed for a sixth season, and it will have a new home. The series will now air on Paramount+. The series has aired its five previous seasons on BET+.

Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John star in the series, which follows Ms. Pat and her family.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“BET and Paramount+ today announced the sixth season renewal of its multi-Emmy(R)-nominated comedy The Ms. Pat Show starring Creator, Comedian, Actress and Executive Producer Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee. The upcoming season will be among the first BET originals to stream on Paramount+, which becomes the new streaming home for BET content beginning in June, bringing the beloved series to a global platform with nearly 80 million subscribers. In conjunction with the hit series, Pat has headlined three seasons of her unscripted court show Ms. Pat Settles It, along with additional television and film projects across the Network. Since its debut in August 2021, The Ms. Pat Show, co-created by Williams-Lee and Tony Award nominated Actor and Playwright Jordan E. Cooper, has earned critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase for its fearless, unfiltered storytelling. Inspired by Williams-Lee’s life and her NAACP Image Award nominated memoir Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat, the groundbreaking R-rated sitcom follows a former drug dealer and convicted felon turned suburban mom. The series showcases the matriarch navigating life with her outspoken, multi-generational African American family. Across five seasons, the series has boldly reimagined the traditional sitcom format, blending sharp comedy with cultural commentary while tackling complex topics including addiction, abortion, racism, sexual abuse, trans issues, immigration, generational trauma, non-binary pronouns, Black hair, school shootings and systemic inequities, all delivered with Ms. Pat’s signature humor and unapologetic candor. At its core, The Ms. Pat Show embodies BET’s commitment to community, culture and connection, centering authentic Black experiences, sparking conversation around real-life issues and creating space for audiences to see themselves reflected with honesty and humor. Through its fearless storytelling, the series continues to deepen its cultural impact while strengthening the bond between viewers and the stories that resonate most.”

The premiere date for season six will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Will you watch it on Paramount+?