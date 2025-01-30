House of David: Prime Video Releases Trailer, Poster, and Premiere Date for New Biblical Series

House of David is coming soon. Prime Video has announced the premiere date for the new biblical drama with the release of a trailer and key art.

Michael Iskander stars as David, and he is joined by Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, and Martyn Ford. Additional cast appearing in the drama include Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom.

Prime Video revealed the following about the series:

“House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.”

The series premieres on February 27th.

