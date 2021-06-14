Younger: Season Seven; TV Land to Air Comedy’s Final Episodes Next Month (Watch)

TV Land is saying goodbye to the Younger TV series after seven seasons. The cable channel has announced that the final episodes will begin airing on Wednesday, July 7th and two installments will air each week. Season seven just finished being released on the Paramount+ streaming service last week.

A romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, with Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Laura Benanti, and Janeane Garofalo recurring. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a twenty-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. In season seven, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mazar) gets cancelled.

Here’s more information from TV Land:

FINAL SEASON OF DARREN STAR’S SMASH-HIT SERIES “YOUNGER” RETURNS TO TV LAND WITH BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 7TH AT 10:00 P.M. ET/PT New York, NY, June 14, 2021 – The final season of award-winning creator Darren Star’s critically acclaimed series Younger returns to TV Land on Wednesday, July 7 with a two episode back-to-back linear premiere at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The seventh season debuted on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ premium streaming platform. Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled. The season six finale on TV Land was the #1 rated season finale in series history among W25-54 (1.4 rating). The season finale also scored season highs among several key demos, including P25-54 (.89 rating), W18-49 (1.1) and P18-49 (.70), while outperforming the season-to-date average by double digits in those demos (L+3). At the time of the finale in 2019, Younger was the #1 rated original ad-supported cable sitcom among female viewers, W18-49 and W25-54. The series finished 2017 and 2018 with those top rankings, as well (L+7). Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios. All seven seasons of “Younger” are currently available on the ViacomCBS streaming platform Paramount+

