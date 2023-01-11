Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Paramount+ Musical Prequel Series Gets April Premiere Date (Watch)

Get ready to return to Rydell High. Grease: Ride of the Pink Ladies finally has a premiere date. The prequel series to the classic Grease film will arrive in April. A trailer and art have also been released for the new series.

Starring Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Jackie Hoffman, the series is set four years before the events in Grease.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that its new original series GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES will premiere on Thursday, April 6, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays for subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The announcement was made during the series’ panel at Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation, where a first look teaser trailer was also revealed. The GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES panel featured series stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso; showrunner, writer, director and executive producer Annabel Oakes; director and executive producer Alethea Jones; executive music producer Justin Tranter; and director and choreographer Jamal Sims. From Paramount Television Studios, GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee. The musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease”; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Transparent”), who also serves as showrunner and director. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produces and Alethea Jones (“Made For Love,” “Dollface,” EVIL) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by GRAMMY Award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.”

Check out the trailer and poster teasing Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies below.

