Carnival Row: Is the Amazon TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

An Amazon Prime Video fantasy drama, Carnival Row stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi, Karla Crome, Indira Varma, and Tamzin Merchant. It unfolds in a Victorian world, where the Fae — faeries, fauns, trolls, centaurs — and humans live side by side, but not so peacefully. After being driven from Tirnanoc by mankind’s wars, the Fae sought refuge on The Burge’s Carnival Row, where they are eking out bleak existence when a string of murders occurs. Now it is up to human detective Inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom) and faerie Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) to battle off the approaching darkness.



Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is usually difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew a show like Carnival Row for season two. Not this time, though. The subscription streaming service picked up the second season about a month prior to the series premiere. Because anything can happen, I’ll still keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments, so subscribe for free Carnival Row cancellation and renewal alerts.



