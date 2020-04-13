The Last Kingdom: Season Four; Netflix Historical Drama Series Returning (Video)

The Last Kingdom is returning to Netflix later this month with its fourth season, and fans are now being given a look at what is to come in a new trailer. The streaming service also released a behind the scenes video too.

The cast of The Last Kingdom includes Alexander Dreymon, David Dawson, Emily Cox, Tobias Santelmann, Harry McEntire, Joseph Millson, Björn Bengtsson, and Ian Hart. The Netflix historical drama is based on the novels by Bernard Cromwell.

The Last Kingdom premieres its fourth season on April 26. Check out the videos teasing season four of the series below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series?