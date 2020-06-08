Big Brother: Season 22; CBS Reportedly Considering Another All-Star Season

Big Brother is likely to return this summer for its 22nd season, but fans will not see the series return in June. Us Magazine did make a reveal, however — fans may possibly see another all-star season.

CBS has reportedly been reaching out to past winners and contestants about returning to the series for another round of. Some of those approached have said “no” due to Covid-19 concerns.

Covid-19 concerns will likely cause some changes for the production of the series. Us revealed the following:

“Because of the coronavirus, season 22 will look a little different as the season will likely start later than the usual June premiere date. According to insiders, players will also have to be sequestered longer than usual and will have to quarantine for 14 days before entering the game to ensure they are healthy.”

It isn’t known exactly when the series will return, but the plan is still to have the show air at some point this summer, possibly airing into the fall.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Big Brother? Would you watch a brand new all-star season of this long-running CBS series?