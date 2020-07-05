Big Brother: Season 22; CBS Working on Summer 2020 Launch

Big Brother might still return this summer. CBS has started preparation for the return of the series. The house for season 22 of the reality series is now being built.

Big Brother would normally already be on the air, but COVID-19 has delayed production and filming of the yearly CBS reality series.

Per Deadline, the network and the “producers still need to receive union and guild approval to sign off on principal photography and filming. There is also no word yet on casting.”

It is still likely the series could return this summer, especially with this news.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season 22 if it airs this summer?