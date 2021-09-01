People Puzzler: Season Two of Leah Remini Series Coming to Game Show Network

People Puzzler is returning soon for its second season on Game Show Network. The Leah Remini hosted game show will premiere its new season on September 27th. Contestants will have new chances to solve crosswords based on stories found in People Magazine.

GSN revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

"PEOPLE PUZZLER, hosted by two-time Emmy(R) award winner Leah Remini and based on the iconic crosswords in PEOPLE Magazine, returns with a new season on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th at 6 p.m. ET on Game Show Network and will air weeknights. In PEOPLE PUZZLER, three lucky contestants will put their pop culture knowledge to the test to complete iconic, PEOPLE PUZZLER crosswords. The player who has won the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they will have the opportunity to win a cash prize. PEOPLE PUZZLER is produced by Meredith Corporation and Start Entertainment, LLC for Game Show Network. Leah Remini serves as producer. Executive Producers are Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment, LLC, along with Dan Wakeford and Rachel Feinberg for Meredith Corporation. Rane Laymance also serves as executive producer."

What do you think? Have you watched season one of People Puzzler? Do you plan to watch season two on Game Show Network next month?