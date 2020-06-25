If Loving You Is Wrong: OWN to Air Reunion Special; Will Fans Get Answers to Series Finale Questions?

Were you happy with the If Loving You Is Wrong series finale? OWN just announced they are airing a reunion special for the Tyler Perry TV show next week.

From Tyler Perry,the primetime soap features the relationships of five diverse couples, who live on Castillo Lane in the fictional community of Maxine. The cast includes Aiden Turner, Amanda Clayton, April Parker Jones, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Eltony Williams, Heather Hemmens, Joel Rush, Charles Malik Whitfield, Matt Cook, Octavio Pizano, and Zulay Henao.

OWN ‘s If Loving You Is Wrong cast reunion debuts on. The special promises to answer the many questions left by the series finale.

See more info below:

Wow! 6 years flew by like months!! If Loving You is Wrong fans, I know I left you with more questions than answers. Well, maybe the cast will be able to help answer some of them!! If Loving You Is Wrong cast reunion special. Only on @OWNTV. This Tues at 8pm. #IfLovingYouIsWrong pic.twitter.com/g5inf4MGbG — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) June 25, 2020

Los Angeles – OWN will a air one-hour reunion special with the cast of Tyler Perry’s hit drama, “If Loving You Is Wrong,” on Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. During the special “If Loving You Is Wrong: Oh So Right” hosted by Edwina Findley Dickerson, cast members will relive the biggest jaw-dropping moments from the hit series in addition to dishing on behind-the-scenes stories and answers to fans’ burning questions. Nearly 1.6 million viewers tuned in to the series finale of “If Loving You is Wrong” on Tuesday, June 16. The series was Tuesday night’s #1 telecast across broadcast and cable with African American women and total viewers (L+3). Tyler Perry’s seductive series, which debuted its fifth and final season in March, chronicles the lives of friends and frenemies that love and live in the same neighborhood. “If Loving You is Wrong” had its original series premiere on OWN in September 2014 and stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner. The series is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of If Loving You Is Wrong? Will you watch the reunion?