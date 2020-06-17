Network: OWN
Episodes: 102 (hour)
Seasons: Five
TV show dates: September 9, 2014 — June 16, 2020
Series status: Ended
Performers include: Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley, Heather Hemmens, Zulay Henao, April Parker Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Matt Cook, Octavio Pizano, Joel Rush, Aiden Turner, Denzel Wells, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Eltony Williams.
TV show description:
Created by Tyler Perry and a loosely a spin-off of the movie The Single Moms Club, this soap opera revolves around the relationships of five diverse and married couples who live on Castillo Lane in a middle-class area of the fictional community of Maxine.
On the surface they are true-to-life, relatable people—raising children, working jobs, finding and maintaining romance. However, just below the veneer of happiness, we see that their lives are entangled by heartbreak, deceit, and lies.
As the series begins we find that there’s a torrid affair between psychologist Randal (Eltony Williams) and housewife Alex Montgomery (Amanda Clayton). Randal’s wife is estate agent Marcie (Heather Hemmens) and she desperately wants children. However, Randal’s attention is focused on the wife of his best friend, a businessman named Brad (Aiden Turner).
Just down the street, city 911 operator and divorcée Esperanza (Zulay Henao) is trying to move on with her life. She’s keeping her budding relationship with Julius (Octavio Pizano) a secret from her vindictive ex-husband Edward “Eddie” Willis (Joel Rush).
Meanwhile, neighbor Kelly Issacs (Edwina Findley) longs to marry Travis (Denzel Wells) but he’s away on a relief mission in Haiti and has promised to help Kelly raise her eight-year-old son, Justice.
Outside of the neighborhood, single mother and fast food owner Natalie (April Parker Jones) struggles to raise her children in the inner city. Lushion (Malik Whitfield), the father of her son Frank, has returned to town and stepped up to the plate to help. In addition, Natalie grapples with a tough decision — whether or not to allow her fourth son, Joey (Matt Cook), to return home once he is released from prison.
Episode #102 — Boom
Eddie’s poor decision costs the life of others.
First aired: June 16, 2020.
What do you think? Do you like the If Loving You Is Wrong TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?
I NEED this show to be renewed. This is excellent show. The show has character and the potential to bring a lot of positive messages to the world. Especially in the midst of the Black Lives Matter “BLM” unrest. There is a black and white couple, with the white man in full support of his black love. Another white man who loves his wife who is in need of special accommodations. A troubled black young man who was just introduced to his father who took the fall for his baby’s mother. He is in a position to show there is… Read more »
Absolutely love this show Renew the season!!
I love this show it should be renewed
I think that it should be renewed for another season because if its not renewed half of the story line will not make sense because some of the story lines need more closure and making this the last season and finalie don’t make sense.
I really like If Loving You Is Wrong I would like for the show to go an extra season also, I know have my friends watching as well and they like it a lot too.
If Loving You Is Wrong is a great show . The actors are so well suited for their parts and the story line is entertaining. Please continue the show for many seasons !
I think it should end they canceled my 2 favorite shows love thy neighbor and for better or worse and I was just starting to like to close to home mr Perry pls bring my 2 favorite shows back I so so miss Angela and Hattie give them another run n see how it goes
Please give a loyal fan another season of IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG!!
Please please have another Season MR. PERRY!! Don’t leave us hanging like the last episode of THE SOPRANOS!!
I don’t think they should take this show off it’s getting so good i’m a big fan and i hope it will be renewed for many more seasons