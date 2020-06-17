Network: OWN

Episodes: 102 (hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: September 9, 2014 — June 16, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley, Heather Hemmens, Zulay Henao, April Parker Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Matt Cook, Octavio Pizano, Joel Rush, Aiden Turner, Denzel Wells, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Eltony Williams.

TV show description:

Created by Tyler Perry and a loosely a spin-off of the movie The Single Moms Club, this soap opera revolves around the relationships of five diverse and married couples who live on Castillo Lane in a middle-class area of the fictional community of Maxine.

On the surface they are true-to-life, relatable people—raising children, working jobs, finding and maintaining romance. However, just below the veneer of happiness, we see that their lives are entangled by heartbreak, deceit, and lies.

As the series begins we find that there’s a torrid affair between psychologist Randal (Eltony Williams) and housewife Alex Montgomery (Amanda Clayton). Randal’s wife is estate agent Marcie (Heather Hemmens) and she desperately wants children. However, Randal’s attention is focused on the wife of his best friend, a businessman named Brad (Aiden Turner).

Just down the street, city 911 operator and divorcée Esperanza (Zulay Henao) is trying to move on with her life. She’s keeping her budding relationship with Julius (Octavio Pizano) a secret from her vindictive ex-husband Edward “Eddie” Willis (Joel Rush).

Meanwhile, neighbor Kelly Issacs (Edwina Findley) longs to marry Travis (Denzel Wells) but he’s away on a relief mission in Haiti and has promised to help Kelly raise her eight-year-old son, Justice.

Outside of the neighborhood, single mother and fast food owner Natalie (April Parker Jones) struggles to raise her children in the inner city. Lushion (Malik Whitfield), the father of her son Frank, has returned to town and stepped up to the plate to help. In addition, Natalie grapples with a tough decision — whether or not to allow her fourth son, Joey (Matt Cook), to return home once he is released from prison.

Series Finale:

Episode #102 — Boom

Eddie’s poor decision costs the life of others.

First aired: June 16, 2020.

