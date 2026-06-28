Ransom Canyon: Season Two Trailer Released for Netflix Drama Series Starring Josh Duhamel & Minka Kelly

Ransom Canyon returns next month with its second season, and viewers are getting a closer look at what is next on the romantic drama. Netflix has released a new trailer for the series.

Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Marianly Tejada, Garrett Wareing, and Jack Schumacher star in the series, which follows three ranching families as they battle for control of land.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“A heartfelt drama set against the sweeping vistas of Texas Hill Country, Ransom Canyon follows the intersecting lives of deep-rooted families in a town where your neighbors know everyone’s business. Season 2 picks up six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family’s Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait.”

The series returns on July 23rd. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?