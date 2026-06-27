The Other Bennet Sister: Season Two; BritBox Series to Return for Three-Part Christmas Special

The Other Bennet Sister is returning to BritBox this Christmas. The streaming service has ordered a three-part Christmas special.

Ella Bruccoleri stars in the series inspired by Janice Hadlow’s novel. BritBox shared the following about the series:

“BritBox has announced The Other Bennet Sister is returning for a three-part Christmas special, produced by Bad Wolf for BritBox North America and the BBC. Sarah Quintrell, who wrote nine of the ten episodes of the series, is returning to write all three episodes based on storylines by author Janice Hadlow. Asim Abbasi, who directed five episodes of the series, will also return to direct. The special, which will shoot primarily in Wales this summer, will see the return of Ella Bruccoleri (Down Cemetery Road, Wicker) as Mary, with a host of other familiar faces from the series set to return. Based on Janice Hadlow’s acclaimed novel, The Other Bennet Sister follows Mary Bennet, the oft-overlooked middle sister in Pride & Prejudice as she navigates the societal pressures of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity. The Other Bennet Sister delivered record-breaking results in the US and Canada, driving five times more new subscribers to BritBox in its first five weeks than any previous launch on the service. The series also helped BritBox achieve the strongest quarter of subscriber growth in its history. Since debuting, more than 40% of active subscribers have watched the show on the platform. Abroad, it was the biggest launch of a new drama across all platforms and streamers in the UK since May 2025, with 7.3 million viewers watching in its first 28 days.”

Jess O’Riordan, Executive Producer and Commissioning Executive, BritBox said the following about the specials:

“We know how much audiences have fallen in love with Mary Bennet, and we’re thrilled that her story isn’t over yet. We are so pleased Mary’s story will continue for three more chapters and to welcome audiences back into the world of The Other Bennet Sister this holiday season.”

The premiere dates for the specials will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this BritBox series? Will you watch the specials this Christmas?