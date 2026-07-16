Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Five Celebrity Recruits Set for FOX Series

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has announced the 15 celebrities appearing on the upcoming fifth season. The new season will arrive in September.

FOX revealed the following about season five:

“The 15 Celebrity Recruits Entering Training Are: Matt Barnes, Alycia Baumgardner, Candace Cameron Bure, David Charvet, Brandi Glanville, Collin Gosselin, Oliver Hudson, LeSean McCoy, Maxim Naumov, Ruby Rose, George Santos, Hannah Stocking, Breana Tiesi, Alexia Umansky and Mauricio Umansky

The fifth season of FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, premieres Thursday, September 24 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT), enlisting a new troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

This season, the recruits will be deployed in Malaysia to endure the world’s toughest test in the most hostile environment a soldier could operate in… the jungle. Recruits must adapt to uncomfortable conditions, unpredictable terrain and harsh jungle warfare tasks, including a claustrophobic, high-pressure search of an underground bunker to find crucial military weapons; a supply load retrieval while suspended 300 feet above the jungle floor; endure a barrage of chemical gassing while retrieving coordinates of an enemy vessel; and much more. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.

Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. 15 celebrities from all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) Rudy Reyes, Billy Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or injury, or by force from the DS. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will survive, who will fail? Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Becky Clarke, Liam Humphreys and Dave Sutton serve as executive producers.”