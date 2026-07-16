Dexter: Resurrection: Season Two; Gabriel Luna Joins Cast of Paramount+ Series

Dexter: Resurrection will have another serial killer in town. Gabriel Luna will appear in a guest-starring role in season two of the Paramount+ series.

Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, and James Remar star in the series, which follows Dexter and his son. Paramount+ shared the following about the addition of Luna:

“Gabriel Luna will guest star in the upcoming second season of Dexter: Resurrection as ‘Ray Ballard,’ a serial killer operating under the name ‘The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger.’ In addition to Luna, previously announced season two cast will also include Brian Cox as ‘The New York Ripper,’ Uma Thurman will reprise her role as ‘Charley,’ Dan Stevens will play ‘The Five Borough Killer,’ Bokeem Woodbine will play “Capt. Mixon,” and Nona Parker Johnson will play ‘Fiona Mixon.’ Krysten Ritter will also return as a guest star in season two. From Emmy(R)-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the series stars SAG and Golden Globe(R) winner Michael C. Hall (Dexter(R), Six Feet Under) in the titular role of Dexter Morgan. From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Emmy(R) nominee Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

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What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?