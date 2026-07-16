It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 18 Premiere Date & Poster Released for FXX Comedy Series

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has its return date set. Season 18 will arrive next month on FXX, FX, and Hulu. A poster teasing the new season has been released.

Charlie Day, Rob Mac, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito star in the comedy, which will air 10 episodes this season. This is two more than its traditional season. The series follows the staff of Paddy’s Pub.

FXX shared the following about the new season:

“Batter up! The Gang has loaded the bases for the record-extending 18th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which premieres Monday, August 17 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FXX, FX and Hulu, and streaming on Disney+ internationally. And this year, TV’s longest-running live-action comedy series is going into extra innings – we’re back to a full 10 episodes, babyyy. That’s right: an extra two weeks of shenanigans from your favorite Paddy’s Pub perpetrators proprietors. In season 18, “It’s Always Sunny” continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course – the biggest elephant in the room – outlasting the public’s pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy’s, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic. Get ready for some of the series’ most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It’s art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni. The 18th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FXX series?