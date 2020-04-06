The Walking Dead: What Happened to the AMC Series’ Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead aired its last episode for the moment on AMC last night, and Angela Kang spoke about why the true season finale did not make it to air. AMC announced last night that the series would end its season early due to the coronavirus production shutdown late in March.

Per Deadline, Kang said the following about the decision by AMC to end the season of The Walking Dead early:

“For big episodes like that, to deliver them, it’s basically about two weeks before air. It takes that long to get all of the post-production effects done and all the final finishing. So, we were about a week and a half out by the time the California governor called a shutdown to stuff because of the coronavirus. AMC had no real choice, it’s like the sound stage move and all of the machinery from our vendors.”

Fans will see the true finale of season 10 of the series at some point. Kang promised that by saying the following:

“You know, our post department really was like, man, like, we wish we could’ve done it, but how do you crunch all of that work in in a matter of 24 hours? It just can’t be done. That was disappointing for everybody, but you know, we’re almost at that finish line. They’re trying to finish what they can, and then once things are up and running, we’ll finish it out and air it, and I’m excited for people to watch the episode when it’s finally done.”

Last night’s episode did introduce a character from the comics to the series. Fans will see more of Princess when The Walking Dead returns.

What do you think? Were you happy with this pseudo finale of The Walking Dead?