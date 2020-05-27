The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale Teased by Norman Reedus

What’s in store for The Walking Dead? Recently, star Norman Reedus spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the AMC TV show’s upcoming season 10 finale.

The long-running drama follows a group of people trying to survive in the world after a zombie apocalypse. The cast includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Cassady McClincy, and Ryan Hurst.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, The Walking Dead‘s season 10 finale has been postponed. But fans don’t have to worry. When it does air, star Norman Reedus says the episode is going to be “epic”:

It’s going to be an epic battle. It’s like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle. It was a lot of fun to shoot. but we really pushed the crew and pushed the actors on that one. Everyone really had to dig deep because… talk about exhausting episodes! There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary.”

AMC has still not set a date for the season 10 finale, but it will air sometime later this year.

