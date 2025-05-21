The Steve Wilkos Show: Season 19 Renewal Announced for Syndicated Talk Show

Steve Wilkos is not leaving daytime television just yet. His syndicated talk show, The Steve Wilkos Show, has been renewed by NBCUniversal for season 19. It is currently the second-longest syndicated talk show in production.

The following was revealed about the show’s renewal:

“NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has confirmed the renewal of “The Steve Wilkos Show” for a 19th season in national syndication. The announcement was made today by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News.

The longstanding talk show, hosted by Steve Wilkos – a former Chicago police officer and U.S. Marine known for his no-nonsense, straightforward style – tackles a wide range of topics, including relationship issues, family dynamics, social topics and true crime.

“Steve Wilkos has built a reputation as one of daytime TV’s most trusted talk show hosts over the past 18 seasons,” Wilson said. “Steve’s authenticity and sincere commitment to finding the truth for his guests are what drive the show’s success. We’re excited for another season of outstanding episodes from Steve and his incredibly talented team, all of whom have made ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ a mainstay in daytime television.”

“The Steve Wilkos Show,” in its 18th season in national broadcast syndication, is the second longest-running syndicated daytime talk show in production averaging 664,000 viewers. The series delivers for its local station partners by building on its lead-in among women 25-54 (+35%) and adults 25-54 (+30%) and delivering the most growth over lead-in among all the first-run syndicated strips. “The Steve Wilkos Show” scores for its local station partners by ranking as a top 9 a.m.-6 p.m. program on its stations in New York WPIX (#2 A25-54), Philadelphia WPHL (#2 A25-54), Houston KIAH (#1 A25-54), Atlanta WATL (#1 & #2 A,25-54), Phoenix KAZT (#1 A25-54), Orlando WKCF (#1 A25-54), Minneapolis WUCW (#1 W25-54), Sacramento KQCA (#2 A25-54), Charlotte WCCB (#2 A25-54), St. Louis KPLR (#1 A25-54) and Pittsburgh WPGH (#2 W25-54).

“I love hosting the show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to make a difference in our guests’ lives,” Wilkos said. “I want to thank our loyal audience who tune in every day and engage with us on social media. It’s your unwavering support that makes a season 19 possible.”

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our audience more captivating stories and unforgettable moments in season 19,” said executive producer Rachelle Wilkos. “I’m beyond proud of Steve and our exceptionally hardworking, dedicated production team and crew for reaching this remarkable milestone.”

Currently airing in 87% of the country, “The Steve Wilkos Show” is broadcast on top station groups such as Nexstar, Sinclair, Hearst, Scripps, Weigel, Tegna, CW Plus, Sunbeam, Bahakel and Cox.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos and co-executive produced by Selina Santos. The show is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and produced by Stamford Studios Production, the same distributor and studio behind successful NBCU talk shows such as, “Karamo,” ”The Jerry Springer Show,” “Judge Jerry” and “Maury.”

The show has amassed approximately 10 million followers across all its social media platforms.”