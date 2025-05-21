Platonic: Season Two Premiere Date and First Look Released for Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Platonic’s return date has been set. Season two of the Apple TV+ series will arrive in August. A teaser and first-look photos for the season were released. The series was renewed in December 2023.

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez star in the series co-created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The series follows a pair of best friends who reunite after a long time apart.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the 10-episode second season:

“Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” season two picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as guest stars.”

Season two will premiere on August 6th. The teaser and more photos for the season are below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?