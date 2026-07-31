Beat Shazam: Season Eight Ratings

It’s been two years since FOX aired the seventh season of Beat Shazam. The series typically does okay in the ratings but the audience may have forgotten about it at this point. Will Beat Shazam be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

An interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam TV series is hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock and each other to identify song selections. During each round, the host presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to identify the song’s title correctly. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team that banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season eight features the show’s 100th episode as well as special themed episodes including ladies night, teams of NFL fans, heroes, college students, teachers, best friends and couples – all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/30 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season seven of Beat Shazam on FOX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of July 31, 2026, Beat Shazam has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Beat Shazam TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season?