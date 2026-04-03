Wednesday TV Ratings: The Masked Singer, Chicago PD, Scrubs, Survivor, Police 24/7

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, ratings — New episodes: Scrubs, The Greatest Average American, Survivor, America’s Culinary Cup, Hollywood Squares, Police 24/7, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and The Masked Singer. Special: Presidential Address. Reruns: Police 24/7, The Greatest Average American, and Shark Tank.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?