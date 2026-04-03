Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Masked Singer, Chicago PD, Scrubs, Survivor, Police 24/7

Published:

The Masked Singer TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

CR: Michael Becker/ FOX.

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, ratingsNew episodes: Scrubs, The Greatest Average American, Survivor, America’s Culinary Cup, Hollywood Squares, Police 24/7, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and The Masked Singer. Special: Presidential Address. Reruns: Police 24/7, The Greatest Average American, and Shark Tank.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x