Clue: Netflix Orders Competition Series Based on Classic Board Game

Get ready for Clue to come to life. Netflix has ordered a new competition series based on the classic Hasbro board game, where contestants will attempt to solve a crime using clues and encounter familiar suspects, including Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, and Professor Plum, as they investigate.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Today, Netflix announced that it’s bringing CLUE – the world’s most famous mystery board game from Hasbro – to life in a new unscripted competition series. Contestants will face physical and mental challenges to collect clues before stepping into a real-life game of deduction and deception. To win, they’ll have to outwit opponents and identify the who, where, and with what of the crime. Guess right and add money to the prize pot; guess wrong and you may be eliminated. With familiar suspects like Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, and Professor Plum, viewers can expect suspense, surprises, and plenty of red herrings.”

Jeff Gaspin, VP of Unscripted Series at Netflix, said the following about the series:

“Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it – making CLUE a source of nostalgia that everyone shares. Thanks to the incredible vision of our partners at Hasbro Entertainment, IPC, and B17, we’re delivering a fresh, imaginative whodunit competition that will invite today’s audiences into that iconic world.”

The premiere date for Clue will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Have you played this board game? Will you watch the Netflix series?