One Piece: Season Two; Netflix Releases New Photos for Return of Live-Action Series

One Piece has been renewed through season three, and it has been confirmed that the series will return in 2026 with its second season. Netflix has released even more new photos teasing the live-action series.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman star in the series inspired by the popular manga. Many new faces are set to join the action in the upcoming season, including Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova, Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, Mark Harelik, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Camrus Johnson, Clive Russell, Daniel Lasker, David Dastmalchian, Jazzara Jaslyn, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh, and Werner Coetser.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2 – unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line – a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.”

The 2026 premiere date for this series will be announced at a later date.

