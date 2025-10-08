The Buccaneers: Season Three; Apple TV+ Renews Period Drama

The Buccaneers will return for more. Apple TV+ has renewed the period drama inspired by the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton for a third season. Season two arrived in June and wrapped in August.

Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, and Barney Fishwick star in the series set in 1870s London with appearances by Leighton Meester, Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose, and Maria Almeida in its second season. The Buccaneers follows a trio of American women experiencing London for the first time.

Creator Katherine Jakeways said the following about the series’ renewal:

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next. Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

