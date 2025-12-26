Outlander: Season Eight; Starz Unveils New Teaser for Drama’s Final Season

Outlander is returning in 2026 with its eighth and final season, and Starz released a brand-new teaser for the series on Christmas Day.

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Caitlin o’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Hugh Ross, Sarah Collier, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vhalos star in the Starz series, which follows Claire Randall (Balfe), who travels through time from 1945 to 1743 Scotland where she meets Jamie Fraser.

Starz shared the following about the series’ return:

“The new teaser opens with a distraught Jamie hinting at the fate of the Frasers, warning fans that “nothing can prepare you for how it ends.” The upcoming season of the groundbreaking series will premiere on Friday, March 6, 2026, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Seasons One through Seven of “Outlander” are available now on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in the US. Catch up before the Season Eight epic conclusion. As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun. “Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray.”

The teaser for season eight is below.

