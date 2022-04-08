The Bachelorette, Generation Gap, The Final Straw, Claim to Fame: ABC Sets Summer Series and Special Premieres (Watch)

ABC has set up its summer schedule, filled with unscripted series and special programming. The Bachelorette is returning this summer with two women looking for love. New shows, including Generation Gap, The Final Straw, and Claim to Fame, are also coming to the network this summer. These shows will join returning series like Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and Bachelor in Paradise on the network.

ABC revealed more about its summer schedule in a press release.

“Marking its third consecutive year ranked or tied as the season’s No. 1 entertainment network Adults 18-49, ABC celebrates summer with a strong lineup of new and returning series and specials that revels in love, competition, dogs, games and, of course, Martha Stewart.

NEW SPECIALS:

ABC is gearing up for a night of specials, WEDNESDAY, MAY 25. Kicking off the night, Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in a new one-hour special, The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart. Continuing the night, Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore team up to host The American Rescue Dog Show, the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of “best in” titles while stealing America’s hearts.

NEW SERIES:

On THURSDAY, JULY 7, Generation Gap, from producers Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Burnett and hosted by Kelly Ripa, makes its long-awaited debut.

The premiere of ABC’s larger-than-life competition series The Final Straw joins a stacked lineup of game shows, SUNDAY, JULY 10.

The highly anticipated competition series Claim to Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas and featuring relatives of celebrities, launches MONDAY, JULY 11.

THE AMERICAN RESCUE DOG SHOW

The American Rescue Dog Show is the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of “best in” titles while stealing America’s hearts. These prized pups may be cute, but the competition is fierce. In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more. A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor. This comedic and heartfelt take on the world of competitive dog shows is a celebration of rescued dogs and the joy they bring to our lives. Dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host America’s cutest competition special with ESPN’s Monica McNutt serving as sideline correspondent. Dog-loving celebrity guest judges, who will be announced at a later date, will also make special appearances.

The American Rescue Dog Show was created by Michael Levitt and Jennifer Schulz. Michael Levitt, Charles Wachter, Jill Goularte and Jennifer Schulz serve as executive producers.

THE BACHELORETTE

After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two co-star on the upcoming season 19 of The Bachelorette, with Jesse Palmer returning as host.

The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers.

CLAIM TO FAME

Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own Claim to Fame!

Claim to Fame is produced by Kinetic Content (Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight) in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti serve as executive producers; Paul Osborne serves as the showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.

THE FINAL STRAW

The newest show to join ABC’s unscripted lineup is the larger-than-life physical comedy game show, The Final Straw. The stakes are high as four teams of colorful contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is chock full of various objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances as contestants try to successfully pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize.

The Final Straw is produced by B17 Entertainment in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner and Sarah Happel Jackson serve as executive producers; and Keith Geller serves as showrunner and executive producer.

GENERATION GAP

Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show from Emmy(R) Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. Generation Gap pairs teams of grandparents and grandkids, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations.

Generation Gap is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel will serve as executive producers.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart

9:00-11:00 p.m. The American Rescue Dog Show

THURSDAY, JULY 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck

9:00-10:00 p.m. Generation Gap (series premiere)

SUNDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud

9:00-10:00 p.m. The Final Straw (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid

MONDAY, JULY 11

8:00-10:01 p.m. The Bachelorette

10:01-11:00 p.m. Claim to Fame (series premiere)