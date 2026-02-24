Wednesday: Season Three Casting Announced as Netflix Series Resumes Production

Wednesday has started production on its third season, and new faces are joining the cast of the Netflix series. There is also one departure from the series.

According to Deadline, Bruno Muson is departing the series. During season two, he played Enid’s love interest, and he was last seen leaving Nevermore with his ex.

Netflix shared the following about season three:

“Wednesday Season 3 Production Begins in Dublin, Ireland as Netflix Rounds Out Cast with Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, Kennedy Moyer and more join Jenna Ortega, Eva Green and the returning cast! Today, Netflix announced that Winona Ryder (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Stranger Things), Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon, The Princess Bride), Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders, Game Of Thrones), Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Gotham Knights), Kennedy Moyer (Task, Roofman) and more join the cast Wednesday as production on the third season of Netflix’s #1 most viewed series of all time is now underway near Dublin, Ireland. They join previously announced Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows) who will portray Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia, as well as returners Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and more.”

Creators Al Gough & Miles Millar said the following to Tudum about the series’ third season:

“It’s our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as we begin production on Season Three. We thank our invincible cast and crew for their continued commitment to doom and gloom. To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary – your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don’t say you weren’t warned.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you watch season three?