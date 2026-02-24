The X-Files: Hulu Orders Pilot for Reboot Series Starring Danielle Deadwyler

The truth is still out there, and Hulu is going to help in the hunt for it. The streaming service has ordered a pilot for a Ryan Coogler reboot of The X-Files.

According to Deadline, Danielle Deadwyler will star in the series as one of a pair of FBI agents tasked with reopening the long-shuttered division to investigate unexplained phenomena.

Coogler has been working on the reboot for the last three years. He said the following about the project last year:

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f*cking scary. We’re gonna try to make something really great and really be something for the real X-Files fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

The original series premiered in 1993 and aired for nine seasons on FOX. There were also two films and a revival series, which aired for two seasons starting in 2016.

Additional details for The X-Files reboot will be revealed later.

