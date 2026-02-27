The Comeback: Season Three; HBO Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes of Lisa Kudrow Comedy Series

The Comeback is returning soon with its third and final season. HBO has announced the arrival date for the final episodes of the comedy series with the release of a trailer.

Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young star in the comedy series. Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, and Ella Stiller star in the series, a mockumentary that follows the life of a ‘90s sitcom actress.

HBO shared the following about the series’ return:

“The third and final season of the HBO Original comedy series THE COMEBACK, from Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the series finale on Sunday, May 10. Season 3 logline: 20 years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy(R)-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Season 3 cast: Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. Season 3 credits: THE COMEBACK is created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.”

The trailer for season three is below.

