A Taste for Murder: BritBox Releases Premiere Date, Trailer & Poster for New Crime Procedural Series

A Taste for Murder has its premiere date set. BritBox announced the arrival date for the new crime drama by releasing a trailer and poster.

Warren Brown, Phyllis Logan, Cristiana Dell’Anna, and Beau Gadsdon will star in the six-episode series, with cuisine at the center of each mystery.

BritBox shared the following about the series:

“Today, BritBox announced A Taste for Murder will premiere on April 7th and released the official trailer and key art. The six-part crime procedural produced by Eagle Eye Drama and in association with ITV Studios stars Warren Brown (The Responder, Trigger Point, Ten Pound Poms), BAFTA winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), and Cristiana Dell’Anna (Cabrini, Gomorrah), and was shot on location in Croatia and Italy last year. The series will launch with two episodes and then follow a weekly cadence. Set amidst the steep cliffs and fast tides of Capri, A Taste for Murder features classic Italian cuisine as the main ingredient to each episode’s central murder mystery, revealing the power of food to foster connection, community, and healing after devastating loss. The ensemble cast also includes Beau Gadsdon (The Crown), Urbano Barberini (Casino Royale), Alessandro Fella (Barbarians 2), Gaia Scodellaro (The Equalizer 3), Alessandro Bedetti (Those About to Die). A Taste for Murder is created and written by Matt Baker (Patience, Professor T, Hotel Portofino). The series is directed by Jon Jones (Hotel Portofino, Whitstable Pearl, Alex Rider) and produced by Megan Ott (House of the Dragon). Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Carolina Giammetta are executive producers for Eagle Eye Drama, part of ITV Studios, with Robert Schildhouse, Stephen Nye, and Jess O’ Riordan executive producers for BritBox. A Taste for Murder will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.”

The trailer and poster for the series are below. The series arrives on April 7th.

