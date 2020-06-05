We’re Here: Season Two Renewal for HBO Drag Queen Series

We’re Here is here to stay. HBO just announced they’ve renewed the drag queen TV show for a second season.

The unscripted series “travels to small towns across America, inspiring local residents to share their stories and express themselves in a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.” Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley star.

We’re Here debuted its first season on HBO in April. Read more about the season two renewal below:

NEW YORK, NY – June 5, 2020 – HBO has renewed the unscripted series WE’RE HERE for a second season, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “We’re Here resonates in ways we had hoped for but couldn’t really have anticipated,” said Rosenstein. “The stories of our small-town drag daughters created an incredibly positive communal experience. We can’t wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to continue their journey helping others find their voice.” Lauded as “genuinely moving” by the New York Times, and “pitch-perfect” by Entertainment Weekly, WE’RE HERE’s six-episode first season debuted April 23 on HBO. Starring renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley, the real life series travels to small towns across America, inspiring local residents to share their stories and express themselves in a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag. Season one towns included: Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, ID, Branson, MO, Farmington, NM, and Ruston, LA. The season finale aired last night, with a dive into the queens’ own stories of struggle and perseverance, ending with a celebration of love and taking pride in oneself. WE’RE HERE is created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. Season one was directed by Peter LoGreco, who executive produced alongside Warren, Ingram, and Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley) served as consulting producers. WE’RE HERE is available to stream on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners’ platforms.”

What do you think? Have you seen We’re Here? Will you watch season two?