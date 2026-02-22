Mistletoe Murders: Season Three; Hallmark Renews Holiday Mystery Series

Mistletoe Murders will be returning this Christmas season. Hallmark+ has renewed the mystery series for a third season.

Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney, Sierra Marilyn Riley, Jean Yoon, Lara Amersey, and Kylee Evans star in the series, which follows Emily Lane (Drew), a woman with a past, as she investigates mysteries in her small town.

Hallmark shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Hallmark Media is proud to announce the renewal of fan-favorite mystery series Mistletoe Murders, returning for a third season. Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy), who also serves as executive producer, stars as Emily Lane, a small-town shop owner with a secret past. From Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions, the series also stars Peter Mooney (Rookie Blue) as local detective Sam Wilner. Mistletoe Murders season three is set to begin production later this year and will premiere during Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Mistletoe Murders follows Emily Lane (Drew), the outwardly friendly, and optimistic shop owner of a charming, year-round Christmas-themed store, who has been harboring a big secret. Residing in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove, Emily finds herself compelled to investigate not-so-quaint local murders. As Emily works with Detective Sam Wilner (Mooney), a smart local cop – he discovers that the bigger mystery is Emily herself. Season two ended on a thrilling cliffhanger, leaving the stakes for Emily and Sam higher than ever.

“Mistletoe Murders embodies so many of the elements viewers turn to Hallmark for: romance, community and Christmas wrapped within a cozy mystery,” began Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media. “Over two seasons, viewer response to this series has been overwhelmingly positive and we cannot wait to bring them back to Fletcher’s Grove and to continue to reveal the backstory that has made Emily Lane one of the most enigmatic characters on television.”

“Season three of Mistletoe Murders represents everything we love about working with Hallmark: a shared commitment to entertaining storytelling, beloved characters, and holiday magic that resonates with audiences year after year,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, President, Television, Lionsgate Canada. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership and to keep expanding this world, delivering more of the mystery, heart, and festive charm that fans have come to expect from the franchise.”

“Two things I can’t seem to get enough of are Christmas and murder mysteries… so having the opportunity to continue to tell the story of Emily Lane, is one of the great joys of my life,” adds Ken Cuperus, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Mistletoe Murders. “Hallmark fans have really come through for us in a big way, and I’m so excited to deliver more of what they love in season three. Working alongside Hallmark Channel, Lionsgate, our incredible cast and crew, and my partner in all aspects of life, Michelle Melanson, truly makes it feel like Christmas all year round.”

Ken Cuperus (Hudson & Rex) is executive producer/showrunner. Michelle Melanson (The Next Step), Jocelyn Hamilton (Burden of Truth) and Drew are executive producers.

The series comes from Lionsgate Canada and Headspinner Productions, with Lionsgate Television managing international distribution.

Mistletoe Murders is adapted from the Audible Original series Mistletoe Murders starring Cobie Smulders, Raymond Ablack, Anna Cathcart and a full ensemble cast. Four seasons are currently available, only from Audible.

Mistletoe Murders seasons one and two are currently available to stream on Hallmark+.”