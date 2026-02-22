Scrubs: Neil Flynn and Christa Miller Returning for ABC Sitcom, Three Guests Revealed

Scrubs viewers will see two more faces return from the original series. Neil Flynn and Christa Miller are reprising their roles as The Janitor and Jordan.

According to Deadline, Rachel Bilson, Andy Ridings, and Lisa Gilroy are joining the ABC series as guest stars.

The following was revealed about the roles the trio will play:

“Bilson will play Charlie, a beautiful and elusive visitor at Sacred Heart. Ridings will play Wes, a pilot who delivers transplant organs. Gilroy will play Lily, an angelic-looking harp player who plays in the lobby of the hospital.”

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley are reprising their roles from the original series as JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in many years after JD’s return to Sacred Heart.

Scrubs arrives on Wednesday night with a double episode premiere.

What do you think? Are you excited about this ABC comedy’s return?