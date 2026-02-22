Bishop: John Malkovich Joins Prime Video Series About a SF Detective Tracking a Serial Killer

Bishop is coming soon to Prime Video, and a new cast member has been added. According to THR, John Malkovich is joining Joel Kinnaman in the detective drama. He will play the main character’s father.

The following was revealed about the upcoming series:

“Homicide detective Bishop Graves (Kinnaman) — brilliant, battle-scarred — will put all of his skills to the test in the hunt for an elusive killer targeting San Francisco’s moneyed class. As this increasingly audacious killer develops a devoted following among the city’s powerless, Bishop becomes convinced these murders connect back to SF’s most powerful man, his own father, Lincoln Graves (Malkovich).”

Little Marvin and Tony Saltzman are behind the series, which was ordered by Prime Video last year.

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be released later.

