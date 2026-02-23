Friends Like These: Hulu Teases Docuseries About the Murder of Skylar Neese

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese is coming soon to Hulu, and viewers are getting a closer look at the docuseries. A trailer teasing the three-episode series has been released.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“Three teenage girls share an unbreakable bond until terrible secrets threaten to emerge on social media. When one friend vanishes, the search for answers unearths a web of lies, betrayal, and murder – sending shockwaves through an unsuspecting community. “Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese” is produced by Dorothy St Pictures for Hulu. The series is directed by Clair Titley (“The Contestant”), marking her second project with Hulu. Series producer is BAFTA winner Josie Besbrode. Executive producers include Melanie Archer, Rebecca Burrell and Julia Nottingham, with Lily Kaplan serving as co-executive producer. Episode 101: The Disappearance A teen trio’s bond is shaken and secrets threaten to surface after Skylar’s disappearance. Episode 102: The Betrayal As the hunt for Skylar intensifies, police suspect that her best friends are protecting someone dangerous. Episode 103: The Truth The truth behind Skylar Neese’s brutal murder is finally revealed.”

The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Hulu next week?