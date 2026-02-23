Baywatch: David Chokachi Reprising His Role from Original Series on New FOX Version

Baywatch viewers will see a familiar face on the FOX reboot series. David Chokachi is reprising his role of Cody Madison in the new series. He starred in the original series between seasons six and nine.

He is joining Stephen Amell in the series. Amell was previously cast as Hobie Buchanan, the son of David Hasselhoff’s character from the original series.

Deadline revealed the following about Chokachi’s role in the original series:

“Chokachi will recur on the series as OG heartthrob Cody Madison, who is returning to the beach. Cody runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”

FOX has ordered a 12-episode run for the Baywatch reboot, but more episodes are possible if the series performs well.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Baywatch when it comes to FOX next season?