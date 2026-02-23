The Valley: Season Three; Bravo Previews Reality Series’ Return and Cast

The Valley is returning soon. Bravo has announced an April premiere date for season three of the reality series. Danny Booko & Nia Sanchez Booko, Luke Broderick & Kristen Doute, Jason & Janet Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, Jasmine Goode, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, and Zack Wickham will appear in the upcoming season.

Bravo shared the following about the series’ return:

“Bravo’s “The Valley” returns for its third season on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

“The Valley” crew is ready to reset the vibe as they navigate major life changes from babies and breakups to bold new beginnings, but the drama is never far behind. When questionable behavior and unresolved tensions arise, it threatens to permanently pull this friend group apart.

“Vanderpump Rules” alums Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz shake things up when they join the mix full-time.

Returning as friends are Jasmine’s fiancé, Melissa Carelli, and Zack’s boyfriend, Benji Quach. Additionally, Jesse’s girlfriend, Lacy Nicole, joins the cast.

COMING UP THIS SEASON

Now parents to “four under 4,” Danny and Nia have their hands more than full as they try to navigate family life, social life and a move to distant Santa Clarita. When the stress adds up, their friends notice a different side to Danny, putting Nia back on the defense to keep up their picture-perfect marriage.

Kristen and Luke have welcomed baby Kaia to their family. As Kristen adjusts to the physical and routine changes of motherhood, their relationship takes a backseat as they struggle to maintain social commitments and a romantic connection, putting their engagement in question. Their steadfast allegiance to Danny and Nia leaves some in the group confused by their unwavering loyalty.

Following last season’s drama, Janet looks to mend her fractured friendships and rebuild trust within the group. Hoping to expand their family, Janet and Jason start their fertility journey, but when Jason suffers a major injury, Janet is left having to take care of baby Cameron and Jason, all while trying to rebuild her relationships within the friend group all on her own.

Brittany is still working on getting her sparkle back by thriving as a single mom to Cruz and taking a step toward a new exciting romantic relationship. When she starts dating her old Kentucky flame, Brandon, her friends wonder if she is diving too fast into another relationship and question his motives. As she waits for her divorce to be finalized, she gets a full mommy makeover to reclaim her body and confidence. When the feud between Kristen, Nia and Janet resurfaces, she finds herself back in the crossfire of their drama.

Joining their friends over the hill and in the valley, newly engaged Jasmine and Melissa move into their new home in Sherman Oaks and dive into wedding planning. As Jasmine finds herself navigating the group dynamics, she must decide who she wants to include in their special day. Jasmine and Zack’s close bond takes a detour when she questions his loyalty and lack of support.

Jesse is all-in with his girlfriend Lacy, a socialite from Orange County, and is thrilled to finally have her be a part of the friend group. While Jesse and Michelle make co-parenting Isabella a top priority, he still struggles to find closure and move forward with their divorce. When Michelle and Lacy butt heads, he finds himself squarely at the center of the drama.

Now in a new chapter in her life, Lala’s main priority is raising her daughters Ocean and Sosa, all while inching closer to her seven-year sober anniversary. She forms a close friendship with Michelle and Tom as they bond over being the single ones in the group, and opens up about her mental health and anxiety. Never afraid to speak her truth, she is quick to call out someone in the group when they act out of turn.

Michelle, now fully embracing her new single life and finally focusing on herself, is starting fresh in a new home. She’s more than ready to let her hair down and let go of her past, but her looming divorce and the constant presence of Jesse and Lacy around her friends weigh on her. Following the first anniversary of her mom’s passing, Michelle works through her grief and forms a close bond with Lala and an unexpected friendship with Tom Schwartz.

After a few tumultuous years, Tom is eager to settle down and find his forever person, even testing the waters within the friend group. When a promising romantic interest comes into play, his friends question the validity of the relationship and his dating choices, creating friction for him in the group.

Ready to navigate their future together, Zack and Benji move into his West Hollywood apartment, but after changes to visa laws, they have to decide what they are willing to do to make their relationship work. Benji reveals a non-negotiable to have kids, which has Zack questioning if he ever wants to be a dad.

“The Valley” is produced by 32 Flavors and Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company. Alex Baskin, Jeff Festa, Joe Kingsley and Brian McCarthy executive produce for 32 Flavors Entertainment. Jeremiah Smith, Keith Burke, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Ryan Revel also executive produce.”