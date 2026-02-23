Sofia the First: Royal Magic: Disney Releases Trailer for Sequel Series

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is getting ready for its return. The sequel series will arrive on Disney Junior this May.

Ariel Winter, Nate Torrence, Mela Pietropaolo, Kai Harris, Aaliyah Magcasi, Darcy Rose Byrnes, Jess Harnell, Wayne Brady, Tim Gunn, Eric Stonestreet, Sara Ramirez, and Travis Willingham star in the animated series. The original series premiered in 2013.

Disney Junior revealed the following about the series:

“Disney Jr. has revealed a first-look teaser for the highly anticipated “Sofia the First: Royal Magic,” a brand-new series set in the world of “Sofia the First.” The new series is set to premiere this May on Disney+ and Disney Jr. New Cast: Joining the voice cast that includes Ariel Winter, who returns as Princess Sofia, is Nate Torrence (“Zootopia”) as Pepper, Sofia’s adorable, yet mischievous, pet puppy-unicorn. Mela Pietropaolo (“Cocomelon Lane”), Kai Harris (“Paw Patrol”) and newcomer Aaliyah Magcasi will voice Layla, Zane and Camila, respectively, Sofia’s new school friends. Returning Cast: Darcy Rose Byrnes and Jess Harnell will return as fan-favorite characters Princess Amber and Cedric, respectively. They join other previously announced returning cast members Wayne Brady (Clover), Tim Gunn (Baileywick), Eric Stonestreet (Minimus), Sara Ramirez (Queen Miranda) and Travis Willingham (King Roland). “Sofia the First: Royal Magic” follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends. “Sofia the First,” which introduced Disney’s first little girl princess, originally premiered in 2012 with the animated television movie “Sofia the First: Once Upon A Princess,” followed by the series premiere in January 2013. The series still holds the record for the Top 3 cable TV telecasts for Girls 2-5 of all time and remains one of the most successful global preschool franchises for The Walt Disney Company. To catch up on Sofia’s origin story before the new series premieres, the TV movie “Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess” will be available on Disney+ for the first time beginning Friday, Feb. 27. Seasons 1 through 4 are also currently streaming on Disney+, and Season 1 is available on Disney Jr. On Demand. Listen to the complete collection of songs from “Sofia the First” here and wherever you stream music. Credits: Craig Gerber, who developed and served as executive producer on the original series, is creator and executive producer of “Sofia the First: Royal Magic.” Krystal Banzon is co-executive producer and story editor, Kris Wimberly is supervising director, Craig Simpson is producer, and Francis Giglio is art director. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.”

The trailer for the new series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this sequel series on Disney Jr.?