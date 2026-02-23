Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Abbott Elementary, Police 24/7, Survivor, Fear Factor: House of Fear, Milan Cortina Olympics 2026

Abbott Elementary

Wednesday, February 18, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: (none). Sports: Milan Cortina Olympics 2026. Specials: Survivor: The Ex-Girlfriend At The Wedding and The Real Full Monty.   Reruns: Abbott Elementary, Shark Tank, Police 24/7, Hollywood Squares, and Matlock.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

