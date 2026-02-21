DANG!: Netflix Announces Adult Animated Comedy Series Starring Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu and Andrew Law

DANG! is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced the new adult animated series from Andrew Law, Matt Murray, and Mike Schur.

Starring Law, Stephanie Hsu, and Poppy Liu, the series follows a pair of siblings living in NYC who must deal with their older sister’s visit.

Netflix shared the following about the plot:

“DANG! follows a brother and sister duo whose fun, messy lives in New York City are interrupted when their worst nightmare comes true: their high-achieving older sister shows up and wants to hang out with them.”

Showrunner Andrew Law said the following about the series:

“We’re beyond thrilled to partner with Netflix, Universal Television, and Titmouse on DANG! We hope that you fall in love with these characters. Or at least find them very, very attractive. Sexually.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?