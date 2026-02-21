Power Book III: Season Five; Joe Pantoliano Joins Final Episodes of Starz Series

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will have another big name featured in its final episodes. According to Deadline, Joe Pantoliano has joined the cast of season five.

Pantoliano will play “Pino Bernardi, the head of the Manhattan Mafia. Pino is supremely self-assured and the epitome of the old adage, ‘speak softly and carry a big stick.’ He doesn’t need to tell you he’s a boss, because you know it already—bada bing, bada boom.”

Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, Pardison Fontaine, Chris Redd, Sibongile Mlambo, and Paul Ben-Victor star in the Starz series, which follows the early days of Kanan Stark during the 1990s.

The following was previously revealed about season five:

“In season five, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”

Production on season five of Power Book III: Raising Kanan completed last year, and the series will return later this year. A premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Starz series? Will you be sad to see it end?