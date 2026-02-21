Predator Hunters: A&E Series Follows Team Pursuing Online Child Predators

Predator Hunters is coming soon to A&E. The new docuseries will show three cases investigated by Detective Tony Godwin and his team as they hunted down online child predators.

A&E revealed the following about the series:

“A&E is set to premiere the new series “Predator Hunters,” following 30-year veteran investigator Detective Tony Godwin and his team within the North Texas-based Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force as they uncover online exploitation and bring perpetrators to justice before they harm any children. The series provides first-hand access to real investigations as Godwin – who has partnered with the FBI, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Secret Service – opens his case files for the first time. “Predator Hunters” premieres March 5 at 9pm ET/PT on A&E. Each episode follows three investigations from the first digital clue through undercover online conversations and coordinated law enforcement operations, culminating in dramatic takedowns and arrests. Featuring exclusive, never-before-seen chat logs, raw bodycam footage, and in-depth police interviews, the series reveals how predators operate and the relentless work required to stop them. A recognized expert in the field, Godwin assists law enforcement agencies nationwide, leading to the removal of hundreds of predators from the streets and out of the shadows. The Texas ICAC Task Force includes Detective Brandon Poor, Former Task Force Officer with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force; retired FBI Special Agent Jen Mullican; retired Detective Clint McNear; undercover officer Danielle May; Digital Investigative Analyst Tavie Guthrie; retired Detective Robert Golladay, Digital Investigative Analyst; and retired Intelligence Unit officer Detective Mark Casteel, longtime members of Godwin’s team. “Predator Hunters” is produced for A&E by Mindhouse and Soho Studios, part of Pantheon Media Group. Ian Lamarra serves as Executive Producer for Soho Studios with Arron Fellows as Executive Producer for Mindhouse. Dr. Graham Hill also serves as Executive Producer with Stuart Rose as Showrunner. Brad Abramson and Elaine Frontain Bryant serve as Executive Producers for A&E.”

The trailer for the series is below.

