Tuesday TV Ratings: Best Medicine, High Potential, NCIS, Milan Cortina Olympics 2026, WWE NXT

Tuesday, February 17, 2025, ratings — New episodes: Will Trent and Best Medicine. Special: Survivor and John And Carolyn: Beauty And Loss. Sports: WWE NXT and Milan Cortina Olympics 2026. Reruns: High Potential, Doc, NCIS, and NCIS: Origins.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?