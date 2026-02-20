House of David: Season Two Premiere Date and Poster Unveiled for Prime Video Biblical Drama Series

House of David has its return date set. After airing its second season on Wonder, Prime Video fans will see the season arrive next month. A poster teasing the season has been released. Season one aired on Prime Video in 2025.

Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, and Martyn Ford star in the series, which follows David’s life. Prime Video shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Prime Video announced the Season Two premiere of House of David, the epic biblical drama from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, will debut on March 27, 2026 globally on the service, with all episodes available to stream at launch. Now viewers can binge-watch the series that captivated over 40 million viewers worldwide at no additional cost with a Prime membership. Season Two of House of David continues the story as Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future. The series stars Michael Iskander as David, alongside Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephen Lang as Samuel. The ensemble cast also includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom. House of David comes from Wonder Project’s Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn and is executive produced by Erwin, Gunn, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Trey Callaway and Mark McNair. Justin Rosenblatt served as executive in charge of production on behalf of Wonder Project. The Chosen’s Dallas Jenkins is a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project. In association with Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, House of David is produced by Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.”

The poster for season two is below.

