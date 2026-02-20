Bedtime Stories with Ryan: Nick Jr. Sets Premiere for Ryan Reynolds Series

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is coming soon. Nick Jr. has announced a new Ryan Reynolds series with a March arrival. In the series, Reynolds will read new and classic tales.

Nick Jr. shared the following about the series:

“Sweet dreams await as Nickelodeon debuts BEDTIME STORIES WITH RYAN, the original live-action story time series from Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, on Monday, March 2. Ten episodes from the first season of BEDTIME STORIES WITH RYAN will air Monday through Friday, from March 2-13 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel. In the series, Ryan Reynolds reads new and classic bedtime stories as the tales magically come to life around him – creating a warm, playful and imaginative wind-down experience for kids and parents to enjoy together. Created by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, the first season of BEDTIME STORIES WITH RYAN was directed by Vincent Peone and executive produced by Kelly Girth, Kevin Hill and Victoria Shamshoyan for Maximum Effort, and Pamela Duckworth and David Gandler for Fubo Studios in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, music by Sleeping At Last.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Nick Jr. next month?