Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, Saturday Night Live, NBA Basketball, Boxing

Published:

48 Hours TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Saturday, April 17, 2021 ratingsNew Episodes: 48 HoursSports: NBA Basketball and Boxing.   Reruns: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Saturday Night Live.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




John parkyn

Please renewed another season Seal team, Call me Kat, The Goldbergs, NCIS Los Angeles so good decent shows watch every week I love it and enjoy it never missed any episodes look forward seeing it.

