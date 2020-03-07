Hawaii Five-0: Season 10 Ratings

When Hawaii Five-0 moved to Fridays nights back in 2013, many predicted that the CBS series would soon be cancelled. Though the show’s ratings have dropped, the drama has continued to attract a healthy number of viewers. Still, nothing lasts forever. Could the end be near or, will this TV series stay on the air for many years to come? Will Hawaii Five-0 be cancelled or renewed for season 11? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A police procedural drama series, Hawaii Five-0 stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Chi McBride, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero. This reboot of the 1968 TV show follows an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out crime on the Hawaiian Isles. Detective Steve McGarrett (O’Loughlin), a decorated Naval officer turned cop, leads the team. Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams (Caan), a relocated ex-New Jersey cop and father; Captain Lou Grover (McBride), who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; and recent police academy graduate Tani Rey (Rath). They are aided by Adam Noshimuri (Dale), a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; former SEAL Junior Reigns (Koale); Kamekona Tupuola (Wily), a local entrepreneur; Sgt. Duke Lukela (Chun); Sgt. Quinn Liu (Law); and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha (Balmilero).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season nine of Hawaii Five-0 on CBS averaged a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.21 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



*2/28/20 update: CBS has announced that Hawaii Five-0 will end with season 10.