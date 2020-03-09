Vulture Watch
Have viewers had enough of an island paradise? Has the Hawaii Five-0 TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Hawaii Five-0, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, Hawaii Five-0 stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Chi McBride, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero. This reboot of the 1968 TV show follows an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out crime on the Hawaiian Isles. Detective Steve McGarrett (O’Loughlin), a decorated Naval officer turned cop, leads the team. Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams (Caan), a relocated ex-New Jersey cop and father; Captain Lou Grover (McBride), who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; and recent police academy graduate Tani Rey (Rath). They are aided by Adam Noshimuri (Dale), a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; former SEAL Junior Reigns (Koale); Kamekona Tupuola (Wily), a local entrepreneur; Sgt. Duke Lukela (Chun); Sgt. Quinn Liu (Law); and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha (Balmilero).
Season 10 Ratings
The 10th season of Hawaii Five-0 averages a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.01 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 10% and 3%, respectively. Find out how Hawaii Five-0 stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew Hawaii Five-0 for season 11? I think the series will be renewed, as long as O’Loughlin wants to return for another year. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hawaii Five-0 cancellation or renewal news.
2/28/20 update: CBS has announced that Hawaii Five-0 will end with season 10.
Hawaii Five-0 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow Hawaii Five-0‘s weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more Hawaii Five-0 TV series news or other CBS TV show news.
- Explore the CBS status page and other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Were you hoping that the Hawaii Five-0 TV show would be renewed for an 11th season? Are you sorry that this CBS TV series is ending, instead?
RENEW
I too am bummed about the cancellation. But, hope they find room in the 2 hour for Steve and Catherine to get back together. Them riding or surfing into the sunset would be great.
I love Hawaii 50. It’s one of my top tv shows. Also miss Magnum. Every time a good show comes along it gets canceled.
What is CBS thinking? It’s bad enough that they kept switching the Friday night schedule (MacGyver and Magnium) I barely stayed with CBS, but now dropping H5-O! I quit watching Blue Bloods some time ago out of boredom so without H5-O CBS will lose my viewership all together. Good Bye CBS!
I am very disappointed that Hawaii Five O is not being renewed. Our family looks forward to watching it every Friday night followed by Blue Bloods.
I hope they change their minds.
So sad this show is ending! I’ve watched every episode. Wonderful cast, good writing.
Considering the crap on tv today, why lose a show with a cast that works well together and creative writers
Watching the show now and feeling so sad it’s ending. I wrote another comment earlier about how awesome the show, the actors, the stories are and how much life it still has in it as well as how poorly made shows are still thriving yet this show that has touched on so many important issues very respectfully is being removed. I’m not sure other then Magnum what CBS has but many viewers agree it’s a mistake to let this show end. If Alex, Steve, is physically sore, I’m sure he can have a lighter load and still be wonderful. I… Read more »
This is so sad. There are so many crappy shows on tv and they are still going strong. Hawaii Five O has so much life left in it. Alex can have a lighter load and still be remarkable. It will be a huge loss and an even bigger mistake to let this happen. I really hope they leave it open to bringing it back. These guys are fantastic actors and together are even better. Great show that touched on very real issues with respect. Another network would be wise to pick it up and challenge CBS. Love Magnum aswell –… Read more »
Don’t make a stupid mistake by cancelling Hawaii Five O. Do you want to be like FOX cancelling good and perfect shows!
Not my Hawaii Five O please don’t take this away
I love Hawaii Five – O , PLEASE , PLEASE , PLEASE don’t cancel the show , Why are all the good one’s leaving ? I Look forward to Friday nights with Steve and the crew. Please renew seasons 11 , 12 , 13 … keep them coming it will NOT be the same without them
Hawaii 50 is one of the few CBS shows that we watch. If it is cancelled Bye Bye CBS
I am going to miss the show a lot I enjoy it very much ! I look forward to the CBS Friday line up. I love Alex !!!
Please don’t cancel Hawaii 5 0. I look forward to watching every show. I tape it so that I can get into my quite zone and enjoy every minute of the beautiful scenery, music, and most of all the chemistry between every actor. It’s my HAPPY time. The music gets me up and dancing. Each show leaves me wanting more. I hope that you are listening to your viewers CBS. I want to thank every one of the cast for bringing enjoyment into our homes after a hard week at work. Alex O’Loughlin I wish each of you the very… Read more »