Airing on the CBS television network, Hawaii Five-0 stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Chi McBride, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero. This reboot of the 1968 TV show follows an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out crime on the Hawaiian Isles. Detective Steve McGarrett (O’Loughlin), a decorated Naval officer turned cop, leads the team. Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams (Caan), a relocated ex-New Jersey cop and father; Captain Lou Grover (McBride), who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; and recent police academy graduate Tani Rey (Rath). They are aided by Adam Noshimuri (Dale), a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; former SEAL Junior Reigns (Koale); Kamekona Tupuola (Wily), a local entrepreneur; Sgt. Duke Lukela (Chun); Sgt. Quinn Liu (Law); and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha (Balmilero).



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Hawaii Five-0 averages a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.01 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 10% and 3%, respectively. Find out how Hawaii Five-0 stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Hawaii Five-0 is ending so there won’t be an 11th season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Hawaii Five-0 for season 11? I think the series will be renewed, as long as O’Loughlin wants to return for another year. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hawaii Five-0 cancellation or renewal news.

2/28/20 update: CBS has announced that Hawaii Five-0 will end with season 10.



What do you think? Were you hoping that the Hawaii Five-0 TV show would be renewed for an 11th season? Are you sorry that this CBS TV series is ending, instead?