The Thomas John Experience: CBS All Access Series to Follow Renowned Psychic

“I’ll never forget it.” CBS All Access just announced the release date for their new TV show, The Thomas John Experience.

The series sees renowned psychic Thomas John travel “across America using his ability to connect unsuspecting everyday people with those on the other side.”

The Thomas John Experience premieres on CBS All Access on June 4th.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

NEW YORK, N.Y. – May 28, 2020 – CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its new unscripted series THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE, featuring the world-renowned psychic medium, will launch on Thursday, June 4. The eight-episode season will be available to binge, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. The series’ official trailer and key art was also revealed. Throughout the season, Thomas journeys across America using his ability to connect unsuspecting everyday people with those on the other side. Whether he’s behind the wheel of a rideshare in Chicago or grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles, Thomas’s powerful readings offer insight and closure, resulting in emotional and heartwarming reunions between the living and the dead. THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Sarah Happel Jackson and Zeberiah Newman serve as executive producers, with Meredith Fox as the executive in charge of production.”

What do you think? Are you familiar with Thomas John? Will you watch The Thomas John Experience?